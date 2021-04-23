Live-streamer Huang Hanwen, 24, has around 300,000 fans across China. Photo: Huang Hanwen Live-streamer Huang Hanwen, 24, has around 300,000 fans across China. Photo: Huang Hanwen
Live-streamer Huang Hanwen, 24, has around 300,000 fans across China. Photo: Huang Hanwen
China economy
Economy /  China Economy

China’s Gen Z splashes out on luxury, with little regard for debt

  • Young Chinese have a stronger sense of identity with traditional and cultural nationalism, which has driven demand for domestic brands and products
  • Expenditures among China’s Generation Z accounts for 13 per cent of their household income, compared with 4 per cent in France and Germany

Topic |   China economy
He Huifeng
He Huifeng in Guangdong

Updated: 1:18pm, 23 Apr, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Live-streamer Huang Hanwen, 24, has around 300,000 fans across China. Photo: Huang Hanwen Live-streamer Huang Hanwen, 24, has around 300,000 fans across China. Photo: Huang Hanwen
Live-streamer Huang Hanwen, 24, has around 300,000 fans across China. Photo: Huang Hanwen
READ FULL ARTICLE