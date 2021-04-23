Live-streamer Huang Hanwen, 24, has around 300,000 fans across China. Photo: Huang Hanwen
China’s Gen Z splashes out on luxury, with little regard for debt
- Young Chinese have a stronger sense of identity with traditional and cultural nationalism, which has driven demand for domestic brands and products
- Expenditures among China’s Generation Z accounts for 13 per cent of their household income, compared with 4 per cent in France and Germany
Topic | China economy
Live-streamer Huang Hanwen, 24, has around 300,000 fans across China. Photo: Huang Hanwen