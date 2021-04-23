Shanxi’s high exposure to the coal industry make it an easy target in Beijing’s carbon-reduction efforts. Photo: AFP Shanxi’s high exposure to the coal industry make it an easy target in Beijing’s carbon-reduction efforts. Photo: AFP
China’s carbon-neutrality push prompts major coal-production region to beg banks for financing

  • Local authorities in Shanxi province have stepped in to secure financial assistance for coal miners amid rising default risks
  • There is growing anxiety that the reluctance of banks and lenders to inject such funding could pose a serious threat to local economic stability

Frank Tang
Frank Tang in Beijing

Updated: 7:48pm, 23 Apr, 2021

