For the January-March period, industrial firms’ profits rose 137 per cent from the same period a year earlier to 1.825 trillion yuan. Photo: AFP
China economy: industrial giants see profits rise over 90 per cent in March
- Profits at China’s industrial firms rose 92.3 per cent year on year in March to 711.18 billion yuan (US$109.6 billion)
- The industrial profit data covers large firms with annual revenue of over 20 million yuan (US$3 million) from their main operations
