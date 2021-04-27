Southern provinces showed the strongest first quarter economic rebounds from the coronavirus pandemic. Photo: Xinhua
China’s uneven coronavirus recovery inflames economic divide between north and south
- Southern provinces showed the strongest first quarter rebounds after the coronavirus pandemic ravaged the economy early in 2020
- The virus outbreak exacerbated regional economic gaps, which could worsen as coastal provinces benefit from export growth this year
Topic | China economy
Southern provinces showed the strongest first quarter economic rebounds from the coronavirus pandemic. Photo: Xinhua