President Xi Jinping visits a machinery manufacturer in Liuzhou, Guangxi, on Monday. Photo: Xinhua
Xi Jinping tries to reassure China’s private firms of their place in nation’s economic development

  • During a trip to the Guangxi Zhuang autonomous region, President Xi says private sector can develop their businesses ‘boldly and with confidence’
  • Xi’s message comes as the central government has ramped up control over the countries’ millions of private firms, in an effort to exert greater state influence over economic development

Cissy Zhou
Updated: 8:46pm, 27 Apr, 2021

