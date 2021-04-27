President Xi Jinping visits a machinery manufacturer in Liuzhou, Guangxi, on Monday. Photo: Xinhua
Xi Jinping tries to reassure China’s private firms of their place in nation’s economic development
- During a trip to the Guangxi Zhuang autonomous region, President Xi says private sector can develop their businesses ‘boldly and with confidence’
- Xi’s message comes as the central government has ramped up control over the countries’ millions of private firms, in an effort to exert greater state influence over economic development
