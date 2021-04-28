The Philippines-based Asian Development Bank (ADB) predicted growth of 7.3 percent, compared with its previous forecast in December of 6.8 percent and a contraction of 0.2 percent in 2020 - but said the recovery would be “patchy”. Photo: TNS
Coronavirus vaccines, global export demand lifts Asia economic growth forecast but recovery still ‘patchy’
- The Asian Development Bank (ADB) predicts growth of 7.3 per cent in developing Asia this year, compared with its previous forecast of 6.8 per cent growth in December
- China and India are expected to lead the rebound across the vast region stretching from the Cook Islands in the Pacific to Kazakhstan in Central Asia, the lender said on Wednesday
The Philippines-based Asian Development Bank (ADB) predicted growth of 7.3 percent, compared with its previous forecast in December of 6.8 percent and a contraction of 0.2 percent in 2020 - but said the recovery would be “patchy”. Photo: TNS