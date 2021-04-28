The Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) will be Japan’s first trade deal involving China and South Korea, its biggest and third biggest trade partners. Photo: Reuters
Japan approves RCEP free-trade deal, joining China, Singapore, Thailand
- The Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) will create a free-trade zone covering about 30 per cent of the world’s gross domestic product, trade and population
- The 15-nation deal was signed in November, but will only come into effect 60 days after it is ratified by six of the Asean members and three of the other countries
