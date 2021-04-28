China’s once-a-decade census is widely expected to show an overall decline in the nation’s population due to a falling birth rate, while authorities have said the speed and scale of population ageing is “unprecedented”. Illustration: Adolfo Arranz
China’s census expected to show population decline, spur debate on key policy issues
- Economist warns that ‘China’s population crisis is approaching’, with ‘increasingly severe’ economic and social problems
- Data could prompt a rethink or revision of China’s decades-old retirement ages and make it easier for rural migrant workers to establish residency in urban areas
