After an 18-month investigation, China imposed a total tariff of 80.5 per cent on Australia’s barley exports in May, made up of an anti-dumping duty of 73.6 per cent and a countervailing or anti-subsidy levy of 6.9 per cent. Photo: Bloomberg
China-Australia relations: Beijing blocks first move to set up WTO probe into Australian barley tariffs
- China imposed an 80.5 per cent tariff on Australia’s barley exports in May last year following the conclusion of an 18-month investigation
- Australia filed a complaint with the World Trade Organization (WTO) in November, but China rejected the request to form a panel on Wednesday – a move that will only delay the process
Topic | China-Australia relations
After an 18-month investigation, China imposed a total tariff of 80.5 per cent on Australia’s barley exports in May, made up of an anti-dumping duty of 73.6 per cent and a countervailing or anti-subsidy levy of 6.9 per cent. Photo: Bloomberg