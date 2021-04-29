The Financial Times reported earlier this week that the latest census figures were expected to show nation’s population slipping to less than 1.4 billion. Photo: Getty Images
China says population grew last year, refuting Financial Times report of first decline in nearly 60 years
- The Financial Times reported earlier this week that the latest census figures were expected to show nation’s population slipping to less than 1.4 billion
- A drop in China’s population would be the first since a two-year decline in 1960-61 due to the impact of the Great Famine
Topic | China's population
