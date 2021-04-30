China’s official manufacturing purchasing managers’ index (PMI) – a survey of sentiment among factory owners in the world’s second-largest economy – fell to 51.1 in April from 51.9 in March. Photo: Reuters
China’s economic sentiment down more than expected in April as growth cools
- China’s non-manufacturing purchasing managers’ index (PMI) – a gauge of sentiment in the service and construction sectors – fell to 54.9 in April from 56.3 in March
Topic | China economy
