China’s official manufacturing purchasing managers’ index (PMI) – a survey of sentiment among factory owners in the world’s second-largest economy – fell to 51.1 in April from 51.9 in March. Photo: Reuters China’s official manufacturing purchasing managers’ index (PMI) – a survey of sentiment among factory owners in the world’s second-largest economy – fell to 51.1 in April from 51.9 in March. Photo: Reuters
China’s official manufacturing purchasing managers’ index (PMI) – a survey of sentiment among factory owners in the world’s second-largest economy – fell to 51.1 in April from 51.9 in March. Photo: Reuters
China economy
Economy /  China Economy

China’s economic sentiment down more than expected in April as growth cools

  • China’s non-manufacturing purchasing managers’ index (PMI) – a gauge of sentiment in the service and construction sectors – fell to 54.9 in April from 56.3 in March
  • The official manufacturing PMI – a survey of sentiment among factory owners in the world’s second-largest economy – fell to 51.1 in April from 51.9 in March

Topic |   China economy
Andrew MullenOrange Wang
Andrew Mullen  and Orange Wang

Updated: 10:14am, 30 Apr, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
China’s official manufacturing purchasing managers’ index (PMI) – a survey of sentiment among factory owners in the world’s second-largest economy – fell to 51.1 in April from 51.9 in March. Photo: Reuters China’s official manufacturing purchasing managers’ index (PMI) – a survey of sentiment among factory owners in the world’s second-largest economy – fell to 51.1 in April from 51.9 in March. Photo: Reuters
China’s official manufacturing purchasing managers’ index (PMI) – a survey of sentiment among factory owners in the world’s second-largest economy – fell to 51.1 in April from 51.9 in March. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE