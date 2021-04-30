Workers in Vietnam perform quality checks on smartphones. The country was recently named a top-three sourcing market by a quarter of respondents in a global poll. Photo: Bloomberg Workers in Vietnam perform quality checks on smartphones. The country was recently named a top-three sourcing market by a quarter of respondents in a global poll. Photo: Bloomberg
Global supply chain continues to shift away from China, but it remains the top sourcing location

  • American and European companies are gradually reducing their reliance on China, and its popularity as a sourcing market among Western buyers took a hit during the pandemic
  • As a regional alternative to China, Vietnam maintained its popularity during the turbulent 2020, and this year it was named as a top-three sourcing market by a quarter of respondents globally

Cissy Zhou
Updated: 6:30pm, 30 Apr, 2021

