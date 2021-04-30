Dalian is building a new airport that will be 2.7 times bigger than the existing one and have capacity for 43 million passengers a year. Photo: AFP
China’s Dalian set for world’s largest offshore airport as Beijing tries to revive moribund northeast
- Dalian city in China’s northeast rust belt is building a new 21 sq km (8.1 square miles) airport on reclaimed land off the coast, nearly double the size of Hong Kong’s
- Despite the devastating impact the coronavirus pandemic has had on the global travel industry, China plans to add more than 30 airports nationwide by 2025
