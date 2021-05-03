China conducted its seventh national population census in November and December, and a huge range of personal and household information pertaining to age, education, occupation, migration and marital status of people living in the world’s most populous nation was gathered. Photo: Getty Images)
China conducted its seventh national population census in November and December, and a huge range of personal and household information pertaining to age, education, occupation, migration and marital status of people living in the world’s most populous nation was gathered. Photo: Getty Images)