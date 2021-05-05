Beijing plans to turn Hainan, a popular holiday destination sometimes referred to as China’s Hawaii, into the nation’s largest free-trade zone. Illustration: Lau Ka-kuen Beijing plans to turn Hainan, a popular holiday destination sometimes referred to as China’s Hawaii, into the nation’s largest free-trade zone. Illustration: Lau Ka-kuen
China’s Hainan tries to put aside past failures as it forges ahead with new free-trade port plan

  • Hainan’s offshore duty-free sales have surged over the past year and companies are rushing to set up shop on the island
  • But earlier plans to transform the island’s economy failed to meet expectations, leaving some locals taking a wait-and-see approach

Orange Wang
Updated: 7:25am, 5 May, 2021

