Beijing plans to turn Hainan, a popular holiday destination sometimes referred to as China’s Hawaii, into the nation’s largest free-trade zone. Illustration: Lau Ka-kuen
China’s Hainan tries to put aside past failures as it forges ahead with new free-trade port plan
- Hainan’s offshore duty-free sales have surged over the past year and companies are rushing to set up shop on the island
- But earlier plans to transform the island’s economy failed to meet expectations, leaving some locals taking a wait-and-see approach
Topic | China economy
