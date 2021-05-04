Chinese manufacturers are churning out goods to meet demand as Asian neighbours such as India struggle to get their economies back on track amid a surge in coronavirus cases. Photo: AFP
China’s world-factory status gets boost as coronavirus ravages India and other developing Asian countries
- Money flowing into north Asia as investors have been selling financials, industrials and materials in India while buying those in Korea and Taiwan
- China’s advantage as a manufacturing powerhouse remains resilient while its neighbours struggle to reinvigorate their economies
Topic | China manufacturing
Chinese manufacturers are churning out goods to meet demand as Asian neighbours such as India struggle to get their economies back on track amid a surge in coronavirus cases. Photo: AFP