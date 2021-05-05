Large retailers and producers, including Puma and Signify, have said congestion at ports, container shortages and delays at the Suez Canal were causing problems in shipping products made in Asia to key markets. Photo: Winson Wong
China, US shipping container demand to ensure ‘exceptionally strong’ performance continues, Maersk says
- Denmark’s Maersk, which handles about one in five containers shipped worldwide, last week raised its outlook for the year
- It said there are not enough ships available in the world to meet a surge in consumer demand, resulting in record-high freight rates
Topic | Trade
Large retailers and producers, including Puma and Signify, have said congestion at ports, container shortages and delays at the Suez Canal were causing problems in shipping products made in Asia to key markets. Photo: Winson Wong