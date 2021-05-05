The so-called southbound leg of the current Bond Connect scheme could open as early as July. Photo: Dickson Lee
China’s opening of Hong Kong bond market for mainlanders signals Beijing hastening efforts to open capital account
- China is expected to open up a southbound leg for its Bond Connect in the second half of the year, perhaps as early as July
- Mainland investors would have easy access to foreign bonds in Hong Kong, allowing them to diversify their portfolios
