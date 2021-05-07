The Caixin/Markit services purchasing managers’ index (PMI) rose to 56.3, the highest since December when the same reading was registered and up from 54.3 in March. Photo: EPA-EFE
China’s services sector activity expanded at fastest pace in four months in April, Caixin survey shows
- Caixin/Markit services purchasing managers’ index (PMI) rose to 56.3, the highest since December, and up from 54.3 in March
- This was in contrast to the official survey out last week, which showed expansion in the sector slowed in April
Topic | China economy
The Caixin/Markit services purchasing managers’ index (PMI) rose to 56.3, the highest since December when the same reading was registered and up from 54.3 in March. Photo: EPA-EFE