The Caixin/Markit services purchasing managers’ index (PMI) rose to 56.3, the highest since December when the same reading was registered and up from 54.3 in March. Photo: EPA-EFE The Caixin/Markit services purchasing managers’ index (PMI) rose to 56.3, the highest since December when the same reading was registered and up from 54.3 in March. Photo: EPA-EFE
The Caixin/Markit services purchasing managers’ index (PMI) rose to 56.3, the highest since December when the same reading was registered and up from 54.3 in March. Photo: EPA-EFE
China economy
Economy /  China Economy

China’s services sector activity expanded at fastest pace in four months in April, Caixin survey shows

  • Caixin/Markit services purchasing managers’ index (PMI) rose to 56.3, the highest since December, and up from 54.3 in March
  • This was in contrast to the official survey out last week, which showed expansion in the sector slowed in April

Topic |   China economy
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 10:19am, 7 May, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
The Caixin/Markit services purchasing managers’ index (PMI) rose to 56.3, the highest since December when the same reading was registered and up from 54.3 in March. Photo: EPA-EFE The Caixin/Markit services purchasing managers’ index (PMI) rose to 56.3, the highest since December when the same reading was registered and up from 54.3 in March. Photo: EPA-EFE
The Caixin/Markit services purchasing managers’ index (PMI) rose to 56.3, the highest since December when the same reading was registered and up from 54.3 in March. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE