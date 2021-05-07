During the pandemic, many of China’s migrant workers were forced to stay in their hometowns because of travel restrictions. Photo: AFP During the pandemic, many of China’s migrant workers were forced to stay in their hometowns because of travel restrictions. Photo: AFP
During the pandemic, many of China’s migrant workers were forced to stay in their hometowns because of travel restrictions. Photo: AFP
China population census delay may be due to coronavirus impact on migrant workers, demographer says

  • Coronavirus travel restrictions caused many migrant workers to remain in their rural hometowns, making them more difficult to count, demographer says
  • This distortion may require more time to sort through and check

Sidney Leng
Updated: 5:24pm, 7 May, 2021

