China’s crude steel output reached a record high of 1.07 billion metric tonnes last year, more than all other nations combined. Photo: Reuters
China targets air pollution, steel overcapacity with new curbs on ‘blind investment’
- China’s government has ordered steelmakers to begin scaling back production capacity from June to avoid overcapacity and help meet emissions reductions targets
- Production cuts come after a government-stimulated building boom helped the Chinese economy rebound from damage caused by the coronavirus pandemic last year
Topic | China manufacturing
China’s crude steel output reached a record high of 1.07 billion metric tonnes last year, more than all other nations combined. Photo: Reuters