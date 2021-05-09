The census data is expected to provide further evidence of China’s looming demographic crisis. Photo: AP
China to unveil census data on Tuesday after delays and speculation
- China’s National Bureau of Statistics announces release date after a month of conjecture
- Results are expected to influence China’s key policies and attitudes on economic development, jobs, investment, retirement and social welfare
Topic | China economy
The census data is expected to provide further evidence of China’s looming demographic crisis. Photo: AP