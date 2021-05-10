China conducted its seventh national population census in November and December 2020, where a huge range of personal and household information, including the age, education, occupation, marital and migration status of people living in the world’s most populous nation was gathered. Photo: AFP China conducted its seventh national population census in November and December 2020, where a huge range of personal and household information, including the age, education, occupation, marital and migration status of people living in the world’s most populous nation was gathered. Photo: AFP
China conducted its seventh national population census in November and December 2020, where a huge range of personal and household information, including the age, education, occupation, marital and migration status of people living in the world’s most populous nation was gathered. Photo: AFP
Economy /  China Economy

Explainer |
China’s census: what is it and why is the latest population survey so important?

  • Conducted once a decade, China’s national population census is crucial to future economic and social planning
  • China’s seventh national population census took place in November and December 2020

Topic |   China census and demographics 2021
Sidney Leng
Sidney Leng

Updated: 8:30pm, 10 May, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
China conducted its seventh national population census in November and December 2020, where a huge range of personal and household information, including the age, education, occupation, marital and migration status of people living in the world’s most populous nation was gathered. Photo: AFP China conducted its seventh national population census in November and December 2020, where a huge range of personal and household information, including the age, education, occupation, marital and migration status of people living in the world’s most populous nation was gathered. Photo: AFP
China conducted its seventh national population census in November and December 2020, where a huge range of personal and household information, including the age, education, occupation, marital and migration status of people living in the world’s most populous nation was gathered. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE