Demographers believe China’s population is likely to begin declining in the next few years. Photo: AP
China census: all eyes on population data with results set to shine spotlight on critical social issues
- After a month-long delay, China will release the results of its once-in-a-decade population census on Tuesday
- The outcome will likely spur debate on long-standing issues like birth restrictions and the retirement age
Demographers believe China’s population is likely to begin declining in the next few years. Photo: AP