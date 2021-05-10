The escalating Xinjiang human rights controversy is rapidly souring relations between China and the West, as politics and commerce become increasingly linked. Photo: EPA-EFE
How Xinjiang human rights controversy is souring relations between China and the West
- This is the first in a new three-part newsletter series on Xinjiang
- It looks at how politics and commerce are becoming inextricably linked in China’s relations with the West
Topic | Xinjiang
