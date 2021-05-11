Demographers believe China’s population is likely to begin declining in the next few years. Photo: AP
developing | China population: latest census confirms increase to 1.412 billion in 2020
- Mainland China’s overall population continued to grow last year, rising to 1.412 billion from 1.400 billion a year earlier
- At the end of last month, officials refuted a report that China’s population fell last year, which would have been the first decline since 1961
Demographers believe China’s population is likely to begin declining in the next few years. Photo: AP