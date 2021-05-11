Demographers believe China’s population is likely to begin declining in the next few years. Photo: AP Demographers believe China’s population is likely to begin declining in the next few years. Photo: AP
Demographers believe China’s population is likely to begin declining in the next few years. Photo: AP
Economy /  China Economy

developing | China population: latest census confirms increase to 1.412 billion in 2020

  • Mainland China’s overall population continued to grow last year, rising to 1.412 billion from 1.400 billion a year earlier
  • At the end of last month, officials refuted a report that China’s population fell last year, which would have been the first decline since 1961

Topic |   China census and demographics 2021
Orange Wang
Orange Wang

Updated: 10:24am, 11 May, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Demographers believe China’s population is likely to begin declining in the next few years. Photo: AP Demographers believe China’s population is likely to begin declining in the next few years. Photo: AP
Demographers believe China’s population is likely to begin declining in the next few years. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE