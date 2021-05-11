The consumer price index (CPI) rose 0.9 per cent in April from a year earlier, the statistics bureau said in a separate statement, compared with a 1.0 per cent rise tipped by a Reuters poll of analysts and a 0.4 per cent rise in March. Photo: Reuters
China inflation: factory-gate prices surge by most in over three years
- The producer price index (PPI), a gauge of industrial profitability, rose 6.8 per cent in April from a year earlier, the National Bureau of Statistics said
- The consumer price index (CPI) rose 0.9 per cent from a year earlier, compared with a 0.4 per cent rise in March
Topic | China inflation
The consumer price index (CPI) rose 0.9 per cent in April from a year earlier, the statistics bureau said in a separate statement, compared with a 1.0 per cent rise tipped by a Reuters poll of analysts and a 0.4 per cent rise in March. Photo: Reuters