China 2020 census records slowest population growth in decades
China population: strong birth rate policy intervention needed to avoid looming crisis, analysts say
- China’s overall population rose to 1.412 billion in 2020, but the number of new births fell for a fourth consecutive year to 12 million
- Analysts have called for Beijing to further relax or even abolish limits on the number of children, while also offering financial subsidies to offset higher costs
