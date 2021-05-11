In its annual white paper, AmCham China said there remain challenges for foreign firms operating in the country. Photo: AP In its annual white paper, AmCham China said there remain challenges for foreign firms operating in the country. Photo: AP
In its annual white paper, AmCham China said there remain challenges for foreign firms operating in the country. Photo: AP
Economy /  China Economy

US-China tensions worsen treatment of foreign firms in China, AmCham says

  • Annual white paper breaks down economic and commercial issues that it says are plaguing foreign business community
  • AmCham China calls on Beijing to stop encouraging local governments to replace foreign-made products or services with domestic equivalents

Topic |   US-China trade war
Karen Yeung
Karen Yeung

Updated: 7:15pm, 11 May, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
In its annual white paper, AmCham China said there remain challenges for foreign firms operating in the country. Photo: AP In its annual white paper, AmCham China said there remain challenges for foreign firms operating in the country. Photo: AP
In its annual white paper, AmCham China said there remain challenges for foreign firms operating in the country. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE