In its annual white paper, AmCham China said there remain challenges for foreign firms operating in the country. Photo: AP
US-China tensions worsen treatment of foreign firms in China, AmCham says
- Annual white paper breaks down economic and commercial issues that it says are plaguing foreign business community
- AmCham China calls on Beijing to stop encouraging local governments to replace foreign-made products or services with domestic equivalents
Topic | US-China trade war
In its annual white paper, AmCham China said there remain challenges for foreign firms operating in the country. Photo: AP