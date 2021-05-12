Many believe that there is a general consensus among China’s millennials and Generation Z that having children will impose a strong financial burden under the country’s current public welfare conditions. Illustration: Brian Wang Many believe that there is a general consensus among China’s millennials and Generation Z that having children will impose a strong financial burden under the country’s current public welfare conditions. Illustration: Brian Wang
Many believe that there is a general consensus among China’s millennials and Generation Z that having children will impose a strong financial burden under the country’s current public welfare conditions. Illustration: Brian Wang
China’s population outlook worrying as young people balk at high cost of having kids

  • China’s ageing population is the least of concerns for young people who can barely afford to make ends meet, much less have children
  • Huge income-to-debt ratio said to be ‘most effective contraceptive’ for millennials, Generation Z

He Huifeng
He Huifeng in Guangdong

Updated: 6:42am, 12 May, 2021

