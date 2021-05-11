According to the seventh national population census conducted at the end of last year, China’s overall population rose to 1.412 billion in 2020. Photo: Reuters According to the seventh national population census conducted at the end of last year, China’s overall population rose to 1.412 billion in 2020. Photo: Reuters
China population: Beijing urged to act in face of ‘brutal’ facts of slower birth rate, declining workforce

  • New census data confirms China’s workforce will decline over the next decade, a trend that could weaken long-term productivity, consumer demand and innovation
  • Experts warn if China does not address its low birth rate it could see a fate similar to Japan, where economic growth slowed as the population declined

Amanda LeeOrange Wang
Amanda Lee in Beijing and Orange Wang

Updated: 10:30pm, 11 May, 2021

