According to the seventh national population census conducted at the end of last year, China’s overall population rose to 1.412 billion in 2020. Photo: Reuters
China population: Beijing urged to act in face of ‘brutal’ facts of slower birth rate, declining workforce
- New census data confirms China’s workforce will decline over the next decade, a trend that could weaken long-term productivity, consumer demand and innovation
- Experts warn if China does not address its low birth rate it could see a fate similar to Japan, where economic growth slowed as the population declined
