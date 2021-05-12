Taiwan’s semiconductor manufacturing dominance has given it new geopolitcal leverage. Photo: Reuters Taiwan’s semiconductor manufacturing dominance has given it new geopolitcal leverage. Photo: Reuters
Taiwan’s semiconductor manufacturing dominance has given it new geopolitcal leverage. Photo: Reuters
Semiconductors
Economy /  China Economy

US-China tech war helps drive Taiwanese semiconductor investment in mainland, despite tensions

  • Despite a chorus of voices in Washington calling for tougher restrictions on China, Taiwanese tech companies are expanding operations in the mainland
  • Taiwanese investment rose 29.9 per cent year on year to US$330 million during the first quarter of 2021, according to official Chinese data

Topic |   Semiconductors
Karen Yeung
Karen Yeung

Updated: 7:30pm, 12 May, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Taiwan’s semiconductor manufacturing dominance has given it new geopolitcal leverage. Photo: Reuters Taiwan’s semiconductor manufacturing dominance has given it new geopolitcal leverage. Photo: Reuters
Taiwan’s semiconductor manufacturing dominance has given it new geopolitcal leverage. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE