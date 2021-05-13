10:42
China 2020 census records slowest population growth in decades
China population: state pension fund under pressure from ‘unprecedented challenge’ as nation gets older
- Last year, China’s working age population fell, while the nation’s elderly population grew, adding to the pressure on the state pension fund
- China’s state pension fund could run out of money by 2035, with China’s elderly population potentially reaching 300 million by the end of 2025
