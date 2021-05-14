New census data shows the population in China’s eastern provinces rose by 2.15 percentage points to nearly 40 per cent of the total population in 2020 from a decade earlier. Photo: Getty Images New census data shows the population in China’s eastern provinces rose by 2.15 percentage points to nearly 40 per cent of the total population in 2020 from a decade earlier. Photo: Getty Images
China’s rust belt population plummeted in last decade, exacerbating regional economic divide

  • China’s three northeastern rust belt provinces – Heilongjiang, Jilin and Liaoning – lost more than 30 per cent of their population between 2010 and 2020
  • Prosperous provinces in China’s east continued to grow, making up nearly 40 per cent of total population in 2020, up 2.5 percentage points from a decade earlier

Sidney Leng
Updated: 6:48am, 14 May, 2021

