New census data shows the population in China’s eastern provinces rose by 2.15 percentage points to nearly 40 per cent of the total population in 2020 from a decade earlier. Photo: Getty Images
China’s rust belt population plummeted in last decade, exacerbating regional economic divide
- China’s three northeastern rust belt provinces – Heilongjiang, Jilin and Liaoning – lost more than 30 per cent of their population between 2010 and 2020
- Prosperous provinces in China’s east continued to grow, making up nearly 40 per cent of total population in 2020, up 2.5 percentage points from a decade earlier
