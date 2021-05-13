A sharp rise in raw material prices recently has put pressure on the profit margins of Chinese firms, raising fears it could stoke inflation. Photo: AP A sharp rise in raw material prices recently has put pressure on the profit margins of Chinese firms, raising fears it could stoke inflation. Photo: AP
China economy
China inflation risks remain low despite unexpected surge in US, say analysts

  • An unexpected rise in US consumer prices last month spooked financial markets, raising speculation about the threat of higher inflation across the globe
  • There are signs higher raw material prices are pushing up product prices in China, although analysts do not see that translating into above-target inflation

Karen Yeung
Karen Yeung

Updated: 10:47pm, 13 May, 2021

