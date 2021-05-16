Real estate tax has not been put on the legislation agenda for this year, with Beijing warned to exercise caution because it has the potential to impact a wide range of industries and households, as well as the country’s financial and social stability. Photo: AFP Real estate tax has not been put on the legislation agenda for this year, with Beijing warned to exercise caution because it has the potential to impact a wide range of industries and households, as well as the country’s financial and social stability. Photo: AFP
China urged to push ahead with controversial property tax as ‘inevitable’ solution to local debt crisis

  • Proposed taxation on property owners, which will eventually cover ordinary Chinese households, has received strong opposition for the past decade
  • A pilot programme in Chongqing and Shanghai mainly target villas and high-end property owners, but could be expanded to include the likes of Shenzhen and Hainan

Frank Tang
Frank Tang in Beijing

Updated: 7:15pm, 16 May, 2021

