China’s fast-greying population will mean the government needs to unleash new drivers of growth. Photo: EPA-EFE China’s fast-greying population will mean the government needs to unleash new drivers of growth. Photo: EPA-EFE
China’s fast-greying population will mean the government needs to unleash new drivers of growth. Photo: EPA-EFE
Economy /  China Economy

China population: Beijing faces ‘tricky’ reforms to unleash new drivers of growth as workforce ages

  • China’s working-age population will remain large in the near term, giving the nation time to boost efficiency as its labour force grows older
  • But over time, Beijing must reform birth restrictions and provide better child care support to incentivize couples to have children, analysts say

Topic |   China census and demographics 2021
Karen Yeung
Karen Yeung

Updated: 10:15pm, 14 May, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
China’s fast-greying population will mean the government needs to unleash new drivers of growth. Photo: EPA-EFE China’s fast-greying population will mean the government needs to unleash new drivers of growth. Photo: EPA-EFE
China’s fast-greying population will mean the government needs to unleash new drivers of growth. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE