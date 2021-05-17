Retail sales and industrial production grew by 17.1 per cent and 9.8 per cent respectively in April from a year earlier. Photo: Bloomberg
China economy suffering new problems as retail sales, industrial output slowed in April
- Retail sales and industrial production grew by 17.1 per cent and 9.8 per cent respectively in April from a year earlier
- Fixed asset investment grew by 19.9 per cent in the January-April period, while the surveyed jobless rate stood 5.1 per cent in April from 5.3 per cent in March
Topic | China economy
