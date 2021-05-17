The statement was issued by the United States Trade Representative Katherine Tai (pictured), US Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo and European Commission executive vice-president Valdis Dombrovskis. Photo: EPA-EFE
developing | US, EU to hold China to account on ‘trade-distorting policies’
- United States and European Union said on Monday that they can partner to ‘hold countries like China that support trade-distorting policies to account’
- Statement issued by the US Trade Representative Katherine Tai, US Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo and European Commission executive vice-president Valdis Dombrovskis
Topic | China economy
The statement was issued by the United States Trade Representative Katherine Tai (pictured), US Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo and European Commission executive vice-president Valdis Dombrovskis. Photo: EPA-EFE