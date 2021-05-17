China’s census confirmed that while the overall population continued to grow last year 1.412 billion in 2020, the number of new births fell to a 60-year low of 12 million in 2020. Photo: AFP China’s census confirmed that while the overall population continued to grow last year 1.412 billion in 2020, the number of new births fell to a 60-year low of 12 million in 2020. Photo: AFP
China population: ‘fully open childbirth’ policy needed as calls increase for census response

  • China’s census confirmed that while the population continued to grow last year, the number of births fell to a 60-year low of 12 million in 2020
  • China’s banking regulator has already announced it will pilot private pension products from June, but changes to family planning policies have yet to emerge

Frank Tang
Frank Tang in Beijing

Updated: 8:30pm, 17 May, 2021

