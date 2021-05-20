Inner Mongolia is cracking down on cryptocurrency mining facilities, which consume massive amounts of energy. Photo: Bloomberg Inner Mongolia is cracking down on cryptocurrency mining facilities, which consume massive amounts of energy. Photo: Bloomberg
Inner Mongolia is cracking down on cryptocurrency mining facilities, which consume massive amounts of energy. Photo: Bloomberg
Economy /  China Economy

China’s cryptocurrency crackdown sees Inner Mongolia call on public to report illegal mining operations

  • ‘Public supervision’ complements Inner Mongolia’s push to reduce its energy intensity by 3 per cent in 2021 while capping its energy consumption growth at 1.9 per cent
  • Mining cryptocurrency such as bitcoin requires massive amounts of computing power and energy, and that runs contrary to China’s long-term plans to achieve carbon neutrality

Topic |   Digital currencies
Frank Tang
Frank Tang in Beijing

Updated: 7:15am, 20 May, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Inner Mongolia is cracking down on cryptocurrency mining facilities, which consume massive amounts of energy. Photo: Bloomberg Inner Mongolia is cracking down on cryptocurrency mining facilities, which consume massive amounts of energy. Photo: Bloomberg
Inner Mongolia is cracking down on cryptocurrency mining facilities, which consume massive amounts of energy. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE