Inner Mongolia is cracking down on cryptocurrency mining facilities, which consume massive amounts of energy. Photo: Bloomberg
China’s cryptocurrency crackdown sees Inner Mongolia call on public to report illegal mining operations
- ‘Public supervision’ complements Inner Mongolia’s push to reduce its energy intensity by 3 per cent in 2021 while capping its energy consumption growth at 1.9 per cent
- Mining cryptocurrency such as bitcoin requires massive amounts of computing power and energy, and that runs contrary to China’s long-term plans to achieve carbon neutrality
Topic | Digital currencies
