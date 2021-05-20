In the 12 months to March, Australia exported A$149 billion (US$116 billion) worth of goods to China, barely changed from the previous year. Photo: AFP In the 12 months to March, Australia exported A$149 billion (US$116 billion) worth of goods to China, barely changed from the previous year. Photo: AFP
China-Australia relations: Canberra questions delay of grape exports

  • Minister for Trade, Tourism and Investment Dan Tehan says fruit shipped to China is stuck at the border in yet another sign of deteriorating relations
  • China is Australia’s largest trading partner and despite the tensions in recent months trade volumes have held up

Reuters
Updated: 11:04am, 20 May, 2021

