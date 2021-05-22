Beijing began releasing demographic data in May from its 2020 population census, and China’s working-age population is expected to decline rapidly in the coming years. Photo: AFP Beijing began releasing demographic data in May from its 2020 population census, and China’s working-age population is expected to decline rapidly in the coming years. Photo: AFP
Is China’s population a cause for concern?

  • China’s overall population continued to grow in 2020, rising to 1.412 billion people, up from 1.4 billion a year earlier
  • Chinese mothers gave birth to just 12 million babies in 2020 – the lowest total since 11.87 million in 1961 amid the Great Chinese Famine

Sidney Leng

Updated: 7:00pm, 22 May, 2021

