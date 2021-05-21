Australian coal exports to China, once topped A$1.78 billion (US$1.4 billion) in June 2018, but have dwindled to zero in 2021. Photo: Xinhua Australian coal exports to China, once topped A$1.78 billion (US$1.4 billion) in June 2018, but have dwindled to zero in 2021. Photo: Xinhua
China-Australia relations: coal cargo delivered after almost a year at sea

  • The Jag Anand left the Australian port of Gladstone on May 26 last year, laden with 174,000 tonnes of coal
  • China implemented a ban on several Australian commodities last year amid worsening relations between the two countries

Topic |   China-Australia relations
Updated: 3:55pm, 21 May, 2021

