Around 3.16 million tonnes of LNG are scheduled to arrive in China from Australia in May, while 2.05 million tonnes were heading to Chinese ports as of Friday, according to Refinitiv trade flows data. Photo: Imaginechina
China-Australia relations: LNG imports hit record in April due to industrial demand, climate change pledge
- Shipments from Australia totalled 3.06 million tonnes last month, up 10 per cent from last year and accounting for about 45 per cent of China’s total liquefied natural gas (LNG) imports
- The market share of Australian LNG in China has dropped to around 40 per cent in the first four months of this year from 46 per cent in 2019
Topic | China-Australia relations
