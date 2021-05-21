President Xi Jinping (top left) attends a video conference call with top European Union officials in December to finalise the terms of a China-EU business investment deal that was suspended this week. Photo: AP President Xi Jinping (top left) attends a video conference call with top European Union officials in December to finalise the terms of a China-EU business investment deal that was suspended this week. Photo: AP
President Xi Jinping (top left) attends a video conference call with top European Union officials in December to finalise the terms of a China-EU business investment deal that was suspended this week. Photo: AP
Economy /  China Economy

China-EU investment deal suspension seen as more politically symbolic than economic, but risks to trade exist

  • European Parliament’s failure to ratify Comprehensive Agreement on Investment may have diplomatic implications, but most EU countries already have separate bilateral investment treaties with China
  • However, ‘it would not be surprising if some European exports start experiencing delays at the [Chinese] border’, one trade expert says

Topic |   China-EU investment deal
Su-Lin Tan
Su-Lin Tan

Updated: 8:57pm, 21 May, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
President Xi Jinping (top left) attends a video conference call with top European Union officials in December to finalise the terms of a China-EU business investment deal that was suspended this week. Photo: AP President Xi Jinping (top left) attends a video conference call with top European Union officials in December to finalise the terms of a China-EU business investment deal that was suspended this week. Photo: AP
President Xi Jinping (top left) attends a video conference call with top European Union officials in December to finalise the terms of a China-EU business investment deal that was suspended this week. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE