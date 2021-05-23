In recent days the value of the yuan has strengthened to its highest level since 2018, partly as a result of a weak US dollar. Photo: Bloomberg In recent days the value of the yuan has strengthened to its highest level since 2018, partly as a result of a weak US dollar. Photo: Bloomberg
In recent days the value of the yuan has strengthened to its highest level since 2018, partly as a result of a weak US dollar. Photo: Bloomberg
China economy
Economy /  China Economy

China’s central bank says it has no plans to ease exchange rate controls

  • Managed system is ‘an institutional arrangement fit for China at present and in the foreseeable future’, PBOC deputy governor says
  • Statement comes after senior People’s Bank of China official says yuan must be allowed to float freely if Beijing wants it to be seen as an international currency

Topic |   China economy
Cissy Zhou
Cissy Zhou

Updated: 9:00pm, 23 May, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
In recent days the value of the yuan has strengthened to its highest level since 2018, partly as a result of a weak US dollar. Photo: Bloomberg In recent days the value of the yuan has strengthened to its highest level since 2018, partly as a result of a weak US dollar. Photo: Bloomberg
In recent days the value of the yuan has strengthened to its highest level since 2018, partly as a result of a weak US dollar. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE