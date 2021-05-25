The impact of the obese hogs on pork prices is being complicated by new rules that prohibit the transport of live pigs across the boundaries of five areas in China because of African swine fever. Photo: Reuters
China’s obese pigs fuel relentless slump in pork prices
- Sluggish demand, increased imports and panic selling by farmers after fresh outbreaks of African swine fever have combined to see wholesale pork prices plunge in China
- Many farmers had fattened their pigs in anticipation of a recovery in pork prices, but a rout since February has triggered a sell-off
Topic | African swine fever
