Economy /  China Economy

China’s factories decry surge in raw material prices as they cut production and say 2021 may be worse than 2020

  • Manufacturers in the ‘world’s factory’ say it is too risky to take new orders, resulting in shutdowns and staff cuts that could threaten China’s economic growth goals for the year
  • Even as supply lines have shifted back to China from coronavirus-hit countries, crucial raw materials such as metals are becoming too expensive to turn a profit

Topic |   China manufacturing
He HuifengAmanda Lee
He Huifeng in Guangdong and Amanda Lee in Beijing

Updated: 8:55pm, 25 May, 2021

