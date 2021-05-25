Even as supply lines have shifted back to China from coronavirus-hit countries, crucial raw materials such as metals are making it impossible for some manufacturers in the “world’s factory” to turn a profit. Illustration: Henry Wong
China’s factories decry surge in raw material prices as they cut production and say 2021 may be worse than 2020
- Manufacturers in the ‘world’s factory’ say it is too risky to take new orders, resulting in shutdowns and staff cuts that could threaten China’s economic growth goals for the year
- Even as supply lines have shifted back to China from coronavirus-hit countries, crucial raw materials such as metals are becoming too expensive to turn a profit
Topic | China manufacturing
