Analysts have predicted that the yuan should continue to strengthen this year against the US dollar. Photo: EPA-EFE Analysts have predicted that the yuan should continue to strengthen this year against the US dollar. Photo: EPA-EFE
Analysts have predicted that the yuan should continue to strengthen this year against the US dollar. Photo: EPA-EFE
China economy
Economy /  China Economy

China’s yuan rally fuels central bank debate on using currency appreciation to fight commodity price surge

  • Stronger yuan exchange rate against US dollar would make commodity imports cheaper, but also make Chinese exporters less price competitive
  • Analysts predict the yuan will gradually appreciate in coming months, given expected US dollar weakness and support from Communist Party’s 100th anniversary

Topic |   China economy
Karen Yeung
Karen Yeung

Updated: 7:30pm, 26 May, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Analysts have predicted that the yuan should continue to strengthen this year against the US dollar. Photo: EPA-EFE Analysts have predicted that the yuan should continue to strengthen this year against the US dollar. Photo: EPA-EFE
Analysts have predicted that the yuan should continue to strengthen this year against the US dollar. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE