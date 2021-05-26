Analysts have predicted that the yuan should continue to strengthen this year against the US dollar. Photo: EPA-EFE
China’s yuan rally fuels central bank debate on using currency appreciation to fight commodity price surge
- Stronger yuan exchange rate against US dollar would make commodity imports cheaper, but also make Chinese exporters less price competitive
- Analysts predict the yuan will gradually appreciate in coming months, given expected US dollar weakness and support from Communist Party’s 100th anniversary
